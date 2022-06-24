scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
IDBI Recruitment: Apply for 226 SCO vacancies before July 10; check details

Interested candidates can apply for vacancies on the official IDBI Bank's website — idbibank.in — from June 25 till July 10, 2022.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 4:22:59 pm
IDBI Recruitment, Bank jobsCandidates should remember that no changes will be allowed in the application form after the form is submitted. (Representative image)

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) is inviting applications for more than 200 vacancies of Manager, Assistant General
Manager and Deputy General Manager. Interested candidates can apply for vacancies on the official IDBI Bank’s website — idbibank.in.

Out of 226 vacancies, 82 vacancies are for the Manager post, 111 for Assistant General Manager and 33 for the Deputy General Manager post. While the online application fee process will begin from tomorrow, i.e. June 25, the last date to apply for these vacancies and pay the online application fee is July 10, 2022.

IDBI Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IDBI Bank’s website — idbibank.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ section on the home page.

Step 3: After the registration number and password is generated, open the application form and fill in all the personal, education and work experience related details asked for in the online application form.

Step 4: Save the application form and submit it.

Candidates should remember that no changes will be allowed in the application form after the form is submitted. Additionally, candidates are strictly advised to apply only for one of the posts, after ensuring their eligibility as per the criteria given for the respective post and multiple applications are liable to be rejected.

Eligibility criteria is listed in detail in the official notification provided by the IDBI Bank. To check this notification, candidates have to visit the official website — idbibank.in — and click on the ‘careers’ section available on the home page to get access to the detailed notification. The maximum age limit for majority of these vacancies ranges from 35 to 45 years, while the minimum age limit ranges from 25 to 28 years for different posts.

