IDBI recruitment 2019: Online application process for 944 assistant manager, SO, executive posts begins, check detail

IDBI recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) assistant manager, SO posts has started from Thursday, April 4. There are 944 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website- idbi.com.

The vacancies are in 515 assistant manager posts, 309 vacancies for executive posts and a total of 120 vacancies will be filled under the specialist officer posts. The last date to submit the online application is April 15. The preliminary examination will be conducted on May 16.

Special pre-examination training for the SC/ ST/ OBC applicants will be conducted by the IDBI between May 6 to May 11.

Pay scale: The salary for the executive posts is fixed. For the first year, it is Rs 22,000 per month, second year Rs 24000 ad it is Rs 27000 in the third year.

Selection process- The selection process will comprise of the online test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature.

Application fee: The application fee is Rs 700 for all general category while the reserve category has to shell out Rs 150.

Education qualification: A graduate from a recognised university with a minimum 60 per cent marks is eligible to apply. It is 55 per cent required for the reserved category (SC/ST/PwD).

Age: The upper age limit is 28 years while it is a minimum of 21 years. There will be 5 years relaxation for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC and 10 years of a person with disabilities.

How to apply

The candidates can apply online through the official website- idbi.com on or before April 15, 2019.

