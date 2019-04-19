IDBI recruitment 2019: Hiring for 120 SO posts, check details

IDBI recruitment 2019: Industrial Development Bank of India has started online application process for 120 vacancies of specialist officer. The candidates who want to apply online can do so through the official website, idbi.com. The last date to apply online is April 30, 2019.

The date of the preliminary exam is May 16. Special pre-examination training for the SC/ ST/ OBC applicants will be conducted by the IDBI between May 6 to May 11.

The salary for the executive posts is fixed. For the first year, it is Rs 22,000 per month, second year Rs 24000 ad it is Rs 27000 in the third year.

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification: A graduate from a recognised university with a minimum 60 per cent marks is eligible to apply. It is 55 per cent required for the reserved category (SC/ST/PwD).

Age: The upper age limit is 28 years while it is a minimum of 21 years. There will be 5 years relaxation for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC and 10 years of a person with disabilities.

Application fee: The application fee is Rs 700 for all general category while the reserve category has to shell out Rs 150.

Selection process: The selection process will comprise of the online test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature.

How to apply online:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- idbi.com on or before April 30, 2019.

Important dates:

Date of preliminary exam: May 16

Dates for pre-examination training: May 6 to May 11

Last date to apply online: April 30, 2019.

