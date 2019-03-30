IDBI recruitment 2019: Apply for 944 assistant manager, SO and executive posts

Toggle Menu
IDBI recruitment 2019: The last date to submit the online application is April 15. The date of the preliminary exam is May 16. Check eligibility, exam date, detailed notification here

IDBI recruitment 2019: IDBI has released over 900 vacancy notification for various posts on their official website. Interested applicants can read the eligibility and other details here and apply online at idbi.com. IDBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 515 assistant manager posts, 309 vacancies for executive posts and a total of 120 vacancies will be filled under the specialist officer posts.

The hiring in the IDBI Bank is on all India basis by open competition. The last date to submit the online application is April 15. The date of the preliminary exam is May 16. Special pre-examination training for the SC/ ST/ OBC applicants will be conducted by the IDBI between May 6 to May 11.

Selection process- The selection process will comprise of the online test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature.

The application fee is Rs 700 for all general category while the reserve category has to shell out Rs 150.

Education qualification: A graduate from a recognised university with a minimum 60 per cent marks is eligible to apply. It is 55 per cent required for the reserved category (SC/ST/PwD).

Age: The upper age limit is 28 years while it is a minimum of 21 years. There will be 5 years relaxation for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC and 10 years of a person with disabilities.

