IDBI medical officer recruitment 2021: Applications open for part-time role, salary Rs 1000 per hour

IDBI medical officer recruitment 2021: The IDBI Bank has invited applications for the post of medical officers. The application process is open at idbibank.in. A total of 23 vacancies are on offer through this programme. The applications are open till February 24, 4 pm. The candidates will be hired on a contractual part-time basis. The contract will be for three years which will be reviewed every year, as per the official notice.

The applications sent by candidates will be shortlisted and the selected applications will be directly called for an interview round. Selected candidates will have to give a one month notice, as per the contract before leaving the job.

IDBI medical officer recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should not be more than 65 years old.

Read | NRA to start conducting common online test for govt jobs from September: Jitendra Singh

Education: Applicants should have MD/ MBBD from a recognised college approved by the medical council of India in the allopathic system of medicine. Applicants should also have at least five years of work experience. Those having a postgraduate degree with three years of work experience can also apply.

IDBI medical officer recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get Rs 1,000 per hour. Additionally, Rs 1,000 compounding fee per month and Rs 2,000 as conveyance allowance per month will be granted.

Meanwhile, IDBI has recently closed the application process for the IT experts posts. The selected candidates in this category will get Rs 40-Rs 45 lakh as salary. The preliminary exam date, admit card will be released soon.