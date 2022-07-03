IDBI Executive exam admit card released; how to download

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the admit cards for the executive recruitment exam. Applicants can download their hall ticket at the official website — idbibank.in

The IDBI examination will be conducted on July 9, 2022, for the executive post in online mode. A total of 1044 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – idbibank.in

Step 2: Click on the careers section

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter registration number and password

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out

The question paper will carry 200 questions of one mark each. Candidates have to attempt the paper in two hours. For every wrong answer marked by the candidate, 0.25 mark will be deducted from the total.

Candidates who qualify the online exam will be called for Document Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Applicants must have a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university by the Government of India. However, Diploma courses will not be considered.