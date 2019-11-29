IDBI Bank SO recruitment for 61 posts: How to apply

IDBI Bank has released a notification inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officers. The candidates can apply latest by December 12, 2019. (Representational Image) IDBI Bank has released a notification inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officers. The candidates can apply latest by December 12, 2019. (Representational Image)

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: IDBI Bank has released an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). Interested candidates should apply online on the official website – http://www.idbibank.in. The total number of vacant posts is 61.

Candidates should apply online from November 28, 2019 and the last date to apply is December 12, 2019. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Group Discussions (GD) and/or Personal Interview.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Agriculture Officer: 40 posts

Faculty Behavioural Sciences: 1 post

Fraud Risk Management Fraud Analyst (Maker): 14 posts

Fraud Risk Management (Investigator Checker): 5 posts

Transaction Monitoring Team (Head): 1 post

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit

Agriculture Officer/Fraud Risk Management Fraud Analyst (Maker): Candidates should be in the age limit of 25 to 35 years of age.

Faculty Behavioural Sciences/Transaction Monitoring Team (Head): Candidates should be in the age limit of 35 to 45 years of age.

Fraud Risk Management (Investigator Checker): Candidates should be in the age limit of 28 to 40 years.

For academic qualificaton and experience required, the candidates should check the notification, since it differs for every post.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of preliminary screening according to the details provided, which will be followed by Group Discussion (GD) and/ or Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Personal Interview. Marks allotted for the PI is 100. General category candidates will have to secure 50 and reserved category candidates will have to secure a minimum of 45 marks.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 700. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.idbibank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Careers’

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: New candidates should register themselves and then login. Fill the application form and pay the fee.

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

