IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Apply for managerial posts for CAs, salary up to Rs 53,900

IDBI bank recruitment 2019:The application process will begin from March 26 and conclude on April 8, 2019.  Interested candidates can apply at the official website, idbi.com.

IDBI recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply at idbi.com. (Representational Image)

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: The IDBI bank has invited applications from eligible candidates for managerial posts. A total of 40 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment process. The application process will begin from March 26 and conclude on April 8, 2019.  Interested candidates can apply at the official website, idbi.com.

Candidates will have to undergo group discussion (GD), personal interview (PI) and document verification in order to be eligible for the job.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Graduation with first class in any stream (preferably Commerce) from a recognized University and Chartered Accountant (CA). Additionally, preference will be given to those having MBA, ICWA or specialised postgraduate degrees.

Age: For the post of DGM, the applicant must be at least 35 years old and the upper age limit for the post is 45 years.

For the post of AGM, candidates should be between the age group of 28 years to 36 years.

For Manager’s post, candidates of age group between 25 to 35 years can apply.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, idbi.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘careers’ in the tab
Step 3: Click on ‘current openings’
Step 4: Click on ‘link to online applications’ under the recruitment of chartered accountants 2019

The link is not yet activated and will only be open from March 26, Tuesday onwards.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Salary

Deputy general manager – Rs 33,600 to Rs 53,900
Assistant general manager – Rs 42,020 to Rs Rs 51,490
Manager – Rs 31, 705 to – Rs 45,950

