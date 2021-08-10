IDBI Bank recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 920 executive posts, here’s how to apply

The online applications for IDBI Executive recruitment started on August 4 and will end on August 18, 2021. (File Photo)

IDBI Bank Jobs 2021: IDBI Bank has invited online job applications for various contract-based executive posts. The online applications for IDBI Executive recruitment started on August 4 and will end on August 18, 2021. The window to edit applications and online fees payment will also close on August 18. Interested candidates can apply at idbibank.in.

The bank has also started the application process for one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) which involves nine months of classroom studies at a campus and three months of internship at IDBI Bank’s branches.

The minimum qualifications required for the listed jobs is Graduation from a recognized university with minimum 55 percent marks and 50 percent for SC/ST/PWD and the minimum age to apply is 20 and maximum is 25. As mentioned in an official notification, the tentative date for the online exam is September 5, 2021.

IDBI Executive posts recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website idbibank.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘Current Opening’ link

Step 4: Open ‘Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract – 2021-22’

Step 5: Fill in details and upload or required documents

Step 6: Pay fees and then keep a copy of application for future use

Candidates are advise to read the ‘how to apply’ section and the ‘frequently asked questions’ before filling the online application. All applications will be scrutinised for eligibility and can be rejected if found to be ineligible.

The number of posts released by the bank are provisional and can change depending on the requirements. The contract will be for a period of 1 year and can be considered for another 2-year extension depending on the performance of the candidate and vacancies.

After completing three years of the contract, appointees may become eligible for Assistant Manager (Grade A) in IDBI Bank through a selection process conducted by IDBI Bank. To read the detailed notification, candidates can head to the official website and open the detailed advertisement uploaded in the careers section.