IDBI Bank executive admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download

IDBI Bank Jobs 2021: IDBI Bank has released the admit cards for various contract-based executive posts. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website – idbibank.in.

IDBI bank executive exam will be conducted on September 5. A total of 925 vacancies were notified by the bank. The number of posts released by the bank are provisional and can change depending on the requirements.

IDBI Bank executive admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – idbibank.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Current Opening’ link

Step 3: On the new page, click on current openings

Step 4: Under ‘Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract’, click on download call letter

Step 5: Enter credentials to access the admit card

The contract will be for a period of 1 year and can be considered for another 2-year extension depending on the performance of the candidate and vacancies.

After completing three years of the contract, appointees may become eligible for Assistant Manager (Grade A) in IDBI Bank through a selection process conducted by IDBI Bank. To read the detailed notification, candidates can head to the official website and open the detailed advertisement uploaded in the careers section.