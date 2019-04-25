IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: Pre-exam training call letter released, how to download

IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: Industrial Development Bank of India has released the pre exam (PET) training call letter for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the call letter through the official website- idbi.com.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for hiring to the vacant posts of 515 assistant manager.

IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- idbi.com

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Selection process: The selection process will comprise of the online test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature.

Pay scale: The salary for the executive posts is fixed. For the first year, it is Rs 22,000 per month, second year Rs 24000 ad it is Rs 27000 in the third year.

IDBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 515 assistant manager posts, 309 vacancies for executive posts and a total of 120 vacancies will be filled under the specialist officer posts.

