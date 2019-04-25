Toggle Menu
IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: Pre-exam training call letter released, how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/idbi-assistant-manager-recruitment-2019-pre-exam-training-call-letter-released-idbi-com-5694954/

IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: Pre-exam training call letter released, how to download

IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: The call letter is available at the official website- idbi.com. The recruitment examination will be conducted for hiring to the vacant posts of 515 assistant manager

IDBI, idbi.com, IDBI call letter, IDBI pre-exam call letter, IDBI recruitment, idbi jobs, hiring in IDBI, IDBI career
IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: The call letter is available at the official website- idbi.com

IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: Industrial Development Bank of India has released the pre exam (PET) training call letter for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the call letter through the official website- idbi.com.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for hiring to the vacant posts of 515 assistant manager.

IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- idbi.com

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Selection process: The selection process will comprise of the online test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature.

Pay scale: The salary for the executive posts is fixed. For the first year, it is Rs 22,000 per month, second year Rs 24000 ad it is Rs 27000 in the third year.

IDBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 515 assistant manager posts, 309 vacancies for executive posts and a total of 120 vacancies will be filled under the specialist officer posts.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.   

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result 2019 to be released this month
2 LIC AAO study plan 2019: Two weeks preparation strategy
3 UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2019: Last month preparation hacks