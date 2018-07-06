ICSIL recruitment 2018: Multi tasking staff vacancies, apply online at icsil.in

ICSIL recruitment 2018: The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview on July 12 at “Conference Room, 1st Floor, K Block, Vikas Bhawan, New Delhi-110002.” ICSIL recruitment 2018: The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview on July 12 at “Conference Room, 1st Floor, K Block, Vikas Bhawan, New Delhi-110002.”

ICSIL recruitment 2018: Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Secretarial Assistant. The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview on July 12 at 11 am.

Vacancy details:

Name of the post:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The minimum qualification for the post is Class 12.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 40 years. The candidates’ age should not exceed 18 years.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 16,858 per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

How to apply:

Application fee:

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000

Place of interview:

The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview on July 12 at “Conference Room, 1st Floor, K Block, Vikas Bhawan, New Delhi-110002.”

Important date:

Date and time of walk-in-interview: July 12, 2018 at 11 am.

