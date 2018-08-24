ICSI recruitment 2018: CRC Executives required; earn upto Rs 40,000 per month, apply at icsi.edu

ICSI recruitment 2018: The last day to apply for the same is September 10, 2018. The last day to apply for the same is September 10, 2018.

ICSI recruitment 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is hiring for the post of CRC Executives on contractual basis. Those with minimum one year post qualification experience will be given preference. The job is located at Central Registration Centre, Corporate Bhawan, IICA,Manesar, near Gurgaon (Haryana). The duration of the contract is one year and may be further extended to a maximum of two years. The last day to apply for the same is September 10, 2018. Those interested may do so at the official website, http://www.icsi.edu.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 50

Designation

CRC Executive

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be a member of ‘The Institute of Company Secretaries of India’. Preference will be given to those with a post qualification experience of one to two years and more than two years.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 32 years.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 33,000 to Rs 40,000.

How to apply

The aspirants can apply at the official website mentioned above. They are then required to send their biodatas to cs.crcjobs@gmail.com mentioning the hyperlink of online applications.

