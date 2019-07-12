ICICI bank PO results 2019 declared, 1233 candidates get qualified

ICICI bank PO result 2019: Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) has declared the results for batch 47 on Friday, July 12, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website icicicareers.com.

As many as 1233 candidates have qualified for the probationary officer recruitment examination (PO exam) for batch 47.

ICICI bank PO result 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the website icicicareers.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Merit List- Batch 47’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About ICICI bank PO programme

Post Graduate Diploma in Banking (PGDB) programme is an initiative of ICICI Bank in partnership with Manipal Global Education Services. The training programme aims to attract young talent who wish to pursue a career in banking. It is a vocational training programme designed to develop a pool of first level managers with banking knowledge and required skill-sets to perform efficiently in their day-to-day activities.The roles offered on joining the bank after successful completion of the Programme will involve servicing, cross-selling and acquiring new customers through field visits as part of the duties or tasks assigned.

Similarly, internship or on-the-job-training periods will also involve these duties or tasks as part of the learning process, as mentioned on the official website.