ICAR NET 2019 application process begins: Check how to apply, exam pattern, other details

ICAR NET 2019: The Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has invited applications for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 at its official website, asrb.org.in. The exam will be held from December 9 to 12 in online mode at 32 exam centres across India.
The application process has started from today – October 15 and will conclude on November 4 at 5 pm. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for the position of lecturer, assistant professor in state agricultural universities.
ICAR NET 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates must possess a master’s degree or equivalent on or before the application deadline from a recognised university or institute.
Age: The applicant must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit.
ICAR NET 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, asrb.org.in
Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘online application form for ICAR NET’
Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ under ‘registration form’
Step 4: Click on ‘new regsitration’
Step 5: Fill the form, log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Fill form, upload images
Step 7: Make the payment, print out the application form and submit
ICAR NET 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. For EWS and OBC candidates the fee is Rs 500 while for the SC, ST, PwD and women candidates the fee is Rs 250.