ICAR, JNUEE, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET application forms to be available till May 31

ICAR AIEE, UGC NET, JNUEE application deadline extended (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) ICAR AIEE, UGC NET, JNUEE application deadline extended (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

The application form submission deadline for All India Entrance Examinations (AIEE) for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in agriculture universities through the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exam has been extended till May 31.

For the registration procedure for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from this year onwards, candidates can also apply for a five-year BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology – this is the new course introduced by the JNU.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirants including both UGC NET and CSIR NET can now apply till May 31. The NET exam was scheduled to be held in June, however, the same has been postponed. The HRD Minister in the recent live interaction informed that UGC NET, CSIR NET exam dates are expected this week.

The HRD Minister in a recent tweet announced that the ministry has advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allow further extension in the application form submission. “In view of the hardships faced by the parents and students due to COVID-19 epidemic and requests received from many students, I have advised NTA to extend or revise the dates of submission of online application forms for various Examinations,” the minister said in a tweet.

The NTA has also extended the application editing procedure for the NEET – entrance exam for medical and dental courses – till May 31. Candidates can choose the city they wish to appear for the exam from.

The coronavirus pandemic has postponed the entire academic calendar by at least a month. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had informed that it is aiming at starting the new academic session by September 1. The admission process is likely to start by August. For this, the state and center boards have been asked to start their evaluation process during lockdown. The HRD Minister had informed that CBSE will complete its evaluation process for class 10, 12 board exams within 50 days.

