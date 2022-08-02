ICAR IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022 Released: Check how to download, raise objections

August 2, 2022 4:51:13 pm
ICAR IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022 Released: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the answer key for the exam held for the post of Assistant. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official website — iari.res.in.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key and raise objections between 10 am of August 2 till August 6. This year, the exam was held on July 29.
ICAR IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022 Released: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official IARI website — iari.res.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the tab ‘Recruitment’ in the top scroll, then choose ‘Assistant 2022’ from the ‘notice board’ menu.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Scroll towards the end, tick the terms and conditions box, and then click on the login link.
Step 4: Key in your User ID and password to login.
Step 5: Once you login, the answer key will be available for download.
Candidates will also be able to register their objections against the answer key till 11:45 pm of August 6. After the deadline, authorities will go through all the raised objections, consider or deny the, and on the basis of that the final result will be released by the IARI. Result date has not been announced yet, but will soon be notified on the official website.
