Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

IBPS to conduct walk-in selection for post of programming assistant; check details here

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview on December 14 at IBPS office in Mumbai. The notification is available at the official website — ibps.in

IBPS Programming Assistant: The annual CTC will be approximately Rs 9 lakh

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) today issued a notification for walk-in selection for the post of programming assistant on regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview on December 14 at IBPS office in Mumbai. The notification is available at the official website — ibps.in

Applicants have to report and register between 9 am to 10 am. The selection process will include shortlisting, online exam and personal interview. The selected candidates will be posted in Mumbai only.

The minimum age should be 23 years while the maximum age should be 30 years. Candidates should have completed BTech. / MCA or BSc- IT / BCA / BSc Computer Science or equivalent.

Applicants who have completed BTech / MCA degree require compulsory 1 year post qualification work experience in handling various applications in UNIX / Linux environments including file handling, data entry, data transfer etc. Basic Knowledge of computer programing in any language good knowledge of MS Excel.

Candidates who have completed BSc- IT / BCA / BSc Computer Science or equivalent should have minimum two years Post Qualification work experience in the aforementioned areas.

The annual CTC will be approximately Rs 9 Lakh.

The list of documents required by the candidates are:-

– Application form (attached in the notice) to be filled

– Date of birth proof

– Photo identity proof

– Marksheets and certificates of educational qualifications

– Experience certificate

– A ‘no objection certificate’ if candidates serving in government/ quasi government offices/ Public Sector Undertakings (including Nationalised Banks and Financial Institutions)

– Copy of pay slip

– Copy of appointment letter (if any)

Once shortlisted, candidates have to appear for an online exam which will have two parts– aptitude and professional knowledge. Each section will have 50 questions for 50 marks for a duration of 90 minutes. For each wrong answer, one-fourth mark will be deducted.

Once selected, the candidate will be required to sign a Service Bond for serving a minimum period of two years from the date of joining, else they will be liable to Rs 1 lakh in case of early exit.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 09:44:47 pm
