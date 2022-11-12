IBPS, SSC, RPSC – List of government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to utilise their weekends to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with an ongoing registration process.

Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

CTET 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the 16th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates have time till November 24 to fill the registration form for the teacher eligibility test. Candidates can pay their fees before 3:30 pm of November 25. The exam will be conducted between December 16, 2022 and January 13, 2023 in a CBT (computer-based test) mode.

Last date to apply: November 24

Where to apply: ctet.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application forms for Constable (GD) 2022. To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 23 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board

Last date to apply: November 30

Where to apply: ssc.nic.in

RPSC Food Security Officer Recruitment

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Food Safety Officer. There are a total of 179 non-TSP vacancies, three Sahariya vacancies and 18 TSP vacancies. The aspirant must have working knowledge of Hindi and the culture of Rajasthan.

Last date to apply: November 30

Where to apply: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

IAF Agniveer Vayu recruitment

The Indian Air Force is inviting applications for Agniveer vayu for the January 2023 batch. The online examination will be held from January 18 to 24, 2023. The candidates will get a customised package of Rs 30,000 in their first year which will be increased to Rs 40,000 in their fourth year. They will neither contribute to the Provident Fund nor will they be eligible for gratuity or pension.

Last date to apply: November 23

Where to apply: agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Rajasthan RSMSSB community health officers recruitment

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has invited applications for the post of Community Health Officer. A total of 3071 posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive. The aspirants should have a BSc in Community Health, Nurse (GNM or BSc), Ayurveda practitioner (BAMS) from a recognised institute.

Last date to apply: December 7

Where to apply: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

IBPS SO recruitment

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting applications for the specialist officer recruitment. The call letters for SO exam will release next month and the IBPS SO prelims examination is scheduled to held on December 24 and 31, 2022. The result will release in January and online main exam will be held on January 29.

Last date to apply: November 21

Where to apply: ibps.in.

Department of Posts recruitment

The Department of Posts recently announced 188 vacancies against various posts under sports quota for Gujarat postal circle. The posts for which the vacancies are open are Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff. The tentative date for the provisional list of shortlisted candidates is December 6.

Last date to apply: November 27

Where to apply: dopsportsrecruitment.in

KVS Recruitment

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is inviting applications to recruit TGTs, PGTs, head masters, section officers, principals and other posts through Limited Departmental Competivite Exam (LDCE) 2022.

Last date to apply: November 23

Where to apply: kvsangathan.nic.in