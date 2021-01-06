IBPS SO result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

IBPS SO result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result of the preliminary exam held for the specialist officers at its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who cleared the exam will be called for the main exam. The result will be available till January 12.

As per the notification released earlier, the main exam is scheduled to be held on January 24, however, the final dates would be known later. Those who clear the main exam will be called for the interview and document verification. The format of the main exam will be as follows:

Candidates who appeared for the main exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available, download

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of the online main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview, as per the official notice.