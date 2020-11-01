IBPS SO recruitment notification 2021 released, application process to commence tomorrow

IBPS SO recruitment notification 2021: The application process will begin from November 2 . Representational image/ gettyimages.in

IBPS SO recruitment notification 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has advertised for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. The registration process will begin from November 2. Interested, eligible candidates can apply through the website- ibps.in.

The online application process will be closed on November 23. The preliminary exam will be held between December 26 and 27, and the main exam on January 24.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for the posts of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Important dates:

Application process begins- November 2

Last date to apply- November 23

Preliminary online exam- December 26, 27

Main exam- January 24.

Eligibility:

– The age of the candidates must be at least 20 years and not more than 30 years

– Candidates should have the required educational qualifications for their respective posts.

Syllabus

English Language: Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Active/ Passive voice Comprehensions, Seen and unseen passages.

Current affairs and General Awareness: Indian Banking systems and its history, Monetary policies, news related to RBI, SBI, and other banks, an overview of Indian Financial System, Government Schemes on capital & money market.

Reasoning: Word formation, Statement and conclusions Syllogism, Statement and assumptions, Statement and arguments, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Passage and conclusions, Alphabet test, Series Test, Number, Series test, Odd figure Out, Analogy, Miscellaneous Test,

Mathematics: Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Pie charts.

Paper pattern

In the two-hour long paper, 50 questions each will be asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry.

Selection process:

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 questions and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

Here are some participating banks — Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank.

