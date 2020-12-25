scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 25, 2020
Top news

IBPS SO 2020 tomorrow: Follow these Covid-19 guidelines, important instructions before entering exam hall

IBPS SO recruitment exam 2020: The exam will be held on December 26, 27. Here are five important instructions to follow before appearing in the exam

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | December 25, 2020 6:27:39 pm
IBPS SO 1200IBPS SO recruitment exam will be held on December 26, 27. Representational image/ file

IBPS SO recruitment exam 2020: The recruitment exam for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) specialist officers posts will be conducted on December 26 and 27. The paper will be of two hours and 50 questions will be asked from the sections English language (50 marks), reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) each with special reference to the banking industry.

The candidates who will appear in the recruitment exam need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, mandated by the government, without it they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

IBPS SO recruitment exam 2020: COVID-19 guidelines, important instructions to follow 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

1. Candidates should wear their own face mask and are advised to carry their own bottle of sanitiser and a transparent bottle of water.

2. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least six feet from each other at all times. Queue manager/ ropes and floor marks will be arranged outside the test centre. Candidates are to follow the instructions provided by test centre staff.

3. The candidates are required to sanitise their hands before entry inside the centre. They need to undertake the Covid-19 self-declaration.

Top Education News
Click here for more

4. Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You won’t be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

5. There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

The recruitment exam will be conducted for the posts of IT officer (scale I), agricultural field officer (scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (scale I), law officer (scale I), HR/ personnel officer (scale I), and marketing officer (scale I).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 25: Latest News

Advertisement