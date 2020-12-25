IBPS SO 2020 tomorrow: Follow these Covid-19 guidelines, important instructions before entering exam hall

IBPS SO recruitment exam 2020: The recruitment exam for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) specialist officers posts will be conducted on December 26 and 27. The paper will be of two hours and 50 questions will be asked from the sections English language (50 marks), reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) each with special reference to the banking industry.

The candidates who will appear in the recruitment exam need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, mandated by the government, without it they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

IBPS SO recruitment exam 2020: COVID-19 guidelines, important instructions to follow

1. Candidates should wear their own face mask and are advised to carry their own bottle of sanitiser and a transparent bottle of water.

2. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least six feet from each other at all times. Queue manager/ ropes and floor marks will be arranged outside the test centre. Candidates are to follow the instructions provided by test centre staff.

3. The candidates are required to sanitise their hands before entry inside the centre. They need to undertake the Covid-19 self-declaration.

4. Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You won’t be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

5. There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

The recruitment exam will be conducted for the posts of IT officer (scale I), agricultural field officer (scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (scale I), law officer (scale I), HR/ personnel officer (scale I), and marketing officer (scale I).