IBPS SO IX prelims results today, check direct link

IBPS SO prelims results 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the results of the specialist officer (SO) cadre posts on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results through the official website- ibps.in.

“Result status will be made available by late evening today,” read the official notification. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 29, 30.

IBPS SO prelims results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in. Click here for direct link

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 question and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

IBPS SO Prelims results 2019: Exam pattern

In the two-hour long paper, 50 questions each will be asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry.

The results will be declared on January 7 at the website- ibps.in. The individual scores of the candidates will also be available.

