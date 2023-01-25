scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: Scorecards released; steps to download

IBPS recently released the scorecards for the IBPS SO 2022 prelims examination. Awaiting candidates can download the mark sheet from the official website of IBPS — ibps.in

According to the official notice, online main examination for the shortlisted candidates is expected to be conducted on January 29.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) Tuesday released the scorecards for the IBPS SO (Specialist Officers) 2022 prelims examination. Awaiting candidates can download the mark sheet from the official website of IBPS — ibps.in

The examination was conducted for the recruitment of specialist officers in the participating banks for the vacancies of the year 2023-24. According to the official notice, online main examination for the shortlisted candidates is expected to be conducted on January 29. The ‘score display for online preliminary exam’ window is open for candidates till January 29.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: Steps to download the score card 

Step 1: Visit the official website — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the score card link given on the home page

Step 3: Choose the ‘View your scores tab’ displayed on the screen

Step 4: Login by filling in your credentials like roll number and password

Step 5: Mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a print out of the mark sheet for future references

This year, the IBPS SO prelim written exam was successfully conducted from December 24 and 31, 2022. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will now be eligible to appear for the main exam and interview round.

