Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 declared; steps to check score at ibps.in

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 have been announced. Candidate who appeared for Specialist Officer (SO) preliminary examinations can check their result on the official website of IBPS — ibps.in.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: releasing soon; check details
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) today announced the IBPS SO 2022 result. Candidate who appeared for Specialist Officer (SO) preliminary examinations can check their result on the official website of IBPS — ibps.in.

This year, the IBPS SO recruitment written exam was successfully conducted from December 24 and 31, 2022.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: How to check ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS — ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IBPS SO Result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page and keep a hard copy for further use

Candidates who will qualify the written examination will now be eligible to appear for the main exam and interview round. The main examination will be conducted on January 29, 2023. 

This exam is conducted for recruitment of candidates in Scale I posts for IT officer, agricultural field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer, hr/personnel officer and marketing officer in the nationalised banks of India.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 18:12 IST
CBI unearths massive ‘ill-gotten’ property of retired railway official in Odisha

