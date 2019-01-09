Toggle Menu
IBPS SO prelims 2018 result today at ibps.in: How to download

IBPS SO result 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to be release the specialist officer result in the evening today at the official website ibsp.in.

IBPS SO result: Candidates can check result at ibps.in. (Representational image)

IBPS SO Result: The result for the recruitment exam held on December 29 and 30 for the post of specialist officer conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to be announced today, January 9, 2019 on their official website, ibps.in. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam.

The call letter for the successful candidates for the IBPS SO main exam is also expected to release on the website this week. The aspirants need to download and save the same for future reference.

IBPS SO result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘click here to view the result of online prelims exam’

Step 3: A new page will open, fill your details and log-in

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print-out

