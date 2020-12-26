IBPS SO prelims analysis day 1: Candidates find difficulty level ‘moderate’

IBPS SO prelims analysis day 1: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the preliminary exam for recruitment at the post of specialist officers (SO) on December 26. The candidates appeared found the difficulty level moderate in reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, while English language section was easier compared to the other sections.

The paper was of 125 marks, comprised of English Language (25 marks), reasoning (50 marks), and quantitative aptitude (50 marks).

Meghamalya Majumdar, an IBPS aspirant, said that the paper was moderate in nature with stress were given on chapters of data interpretation, sitting arrangement and puzzles, reading comprehension. “In the quantitative aptitude section, a total of 10 questions were from data interpretation, 25 questions from puzzles and seating arrangement and puzzles in reasoning ability, and around 15 questions from reading comprehension in English,” Meghamalya said.

Another aspirant Meenakshi Sharma said that it was a balanced paper, with equal stress given on more or less to every topic in all the three sections. “The questions from data interpretation, were slightly tricky, while the difficulty level from other sections were of moderate in nature. The English was the easiest of all.”

The expert also reviewed the paper as balanced and moderate. Reviewing the paper Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said that the sections on reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude were not of moderate difficulty level. “In quant section, apart from data interpretation, equal weightage were given on rest topics comprising of 5 questions each, while the same with reasoning and English sections, where equal weightage given on other topics apart from seating arrangement and reading comprehensions respectively,” Abhishek Patil said.

The SO exam will be concluded on December 27. The recruitment exam is being conducted for the posts of IT officer (scale I), agricultural field officer (scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (scale I), law officer (scale I), HR/ personnel officer (scale I), and marketing officer (scale I).