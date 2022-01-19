scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 results declared: Here’s how to check

This will only tell candidates if they have qualified the preliminary examination. The scorecard would be released at a later date. Here's how to check the result status.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
January 19, 2022 5:40:25 pm
IBPS SO Prelims 2021 results, IBPS SO Prelims 2021Candidates can find their results status on ibps.in. (Representative image)

Institute of Banking Personnel, Specialist Officer or IBPS SO Prelims 2021 result has been declared and candidates can head to the official website — ibps.in — to check the result.

It is important to remember that this notification will only tell candidates if they have qualified the preliminary examination. The scorecard would be released at a later date.

Read |Central Railway recruitment 2022: Apply for 2422 apprentice posts, check eligibility criteria

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the link for IBPS SO Prelims 2021 result that would be available on the home page.

Step 3: A new window/tab will open. Fill in your registration number and date of birth to login to your account.

Step 4: Check your result status.

Admit card for Mains examination will soon be made available for all eligible students. Candidates are urged to check the official website regularly for updates on admit cards of Mains exams.

After the Mains exams, eligible candidates will be asked to appear for an interview round which will take place in the next couple of months.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement