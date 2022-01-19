IBPS SO Prelims 2021 results declared: Here’s how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel, Specialist Officer or IBPS SO Prelims 2021 result has been declared and candidates can head to the official website — ibps.in — to check the result.

It is important to remember that this notification will only tell candidates if they have qualified the preliminary examination. The scorecard would be released at a later date.

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for IBPS SO Prelims 2021 result that would be available on the home page.

Step 3: A new window/tab will open. Fill in your registration number and date of birth to login to your account.

Step 4: Check your result status.

Admit card for Mains examination will soon be made available for all eligible students. Candidates are urged to check the official website regularly for updates on admit cards of Mains exams.

After the Mains exams, eligible candidates will be asked to appear for an interview round which will take place in the next couple of months.