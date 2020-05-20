IBPS SO, PO, Clerk exam results 2020 declared: Steps to check allotment list

IBPS results declared check at ibps.in (Representational image) IBPS results declared check at ibps.in (Representational image)

IBPS SO, PO, clerk results 2020: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for several recruitment exams including specialist officer (SO), probationary officer (PO), management trainee (MT), and clerk. Candidates who appeared for these recruitment exams can check their provisional allotment lists at the official website, ibps.in.

The allotment list is prepared based on the final results and marks obtained in the interview round. The results will be available till June 30. As per the official notification, “provisional allotment shall be done on the basis of final vacancies to be reported by the participating organisations. Candidates should not claim indicative vacancies as final for the provisional allotment.”

IBPS SO, PO, clerk results 2020: How to check

Candidates can check their individual score by following the steps given below –

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link for SO/ PO/MT/ clerk

Step 3: A new page will open, fill your details, check result

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS PO, Clerk examinations for recruiting clerks and officers in all public sector banks including SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies. The examination process was started in 2011.

