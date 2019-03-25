IBPS SO Main scorecard to be released today, check direct link

Toggle Menu
IBPS SO main scorecard will be available by late evening on Monday, March 25, 2019. The candidates can check it through the official website

IBPS SO main scorecard: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the score card for the candidates who had appeared for the common recruitment process for recruitment of specialist officer (CRPL SPL-VIII) conducted in December 2018. The scorecard will be available by late evening on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Marks obtained in the online main exam will be considered for shortlisting for the interview round and also for final merit list. Candidates can check their scorecards at the official website as well.

IBPS SO Main scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CRP Specialist Officer VIII exam scorecard’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: On the new page, click on the link ‘CRP Specialist Officer VIII’

Step 5: A new page will open

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Scorecard will appear

Step 8: Download the scorecard for future reference.

Selected candidates will now appear for the interview round. The total marks allotted for Interview are 100.

The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates).

The weightage of the online main exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively.

