IBPS SO Main score card 2020 released, check direct link

IBPS SO Main score card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of main examination on Thursday, March 19. The candidates can check the scores through the official website- ibps.in. The score card will be available online till March 31, 2020. The candidates who have qualified for SO main examination will have to appear for the interview round.

The result of the specialist officer (SO) main examination was released on February 15, the exam was held on January 25, 2020.

IBPS SO Main score: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘IBPS Main score card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Score card will appear, download

There are vacancies for 1163 Specialist Officer posts which are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be hired at the post of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Here are some participating organisations: Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

