IBPS SO Main result declared: Steps to check, interview round details

IBPS SO Main result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the result for the main exam conducted for the post of specialist officer. Those who appeared for the IBPS SO exam can check their result at ibps.in or ibpsonline.inps.in. The IBPS SO result will be available till February 11. A merit list will be released based on marks obtained in prelims and mains combined.

There are vacancies for 1163 Specialist Officer posts which are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The IBPS SO Main exam was conducted on January 25, for those who had cleared the IBPS SO prelims result. Selected candidates will now have to appear for interview round.

IBPS SO Main result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘IBPS Main SPL..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Selected candidates will be hired at the post of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

