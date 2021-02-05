IBPS SO main result 2021 released, here’s how to check

IBPS SO main result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result of the main exam held for the specialist officers on February 4. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result through the website ibps.in. The result will be available online till February 10.

The successful candidates will now be called for the interview and document verification. The prelims result was earlier released on January 6.

Candidates who appeared for the main exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available, download.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for the posts of IT officer (scale I), agricultural field officer (scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (scale I), law officer (scale I), HR/ personnel officer (scale I), and marketing officer (scale I). The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, main scores

Here are some participating banks — Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank.