IBPS SO main 2021 score card released, steps to check

IBPS SO Main exam 2021 score card available at ibps.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

IBPS SO main 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the score card of the main exam. The candidates qualified in the main exam can download the score card through the website- ibps.in.

The result of the main exam was earlier released on February 4. The result will be available online till February 10, while candidates can download the score card till February 28.

IBPS SO main 2021 score card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘View scores of online main exam for CRP SLP- X’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Score card will appear, download.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for the posts of IT officer (scale I), agricultural field officer (scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (scale I), law officer (scale I), HR/ personnel officer (scale I), and marketing officer (scale I). The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, main scores.

Here are some participating banks — Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank.