IBPS SO IX prelims score, main admit card: How to download

The candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. (Representational Image) The candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. (Representational Image)

IBPS SO Main admit card 2019: After declaring the result of the preliminary exam of the specialist officer (SO) cadre IX, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the score and the main exam call letter. The IBPS SO prelims results were declared on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. IBPS SO main exam to be held on January 25.

The candidates who have to appear for the main exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- ibps.in.

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 questions and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

IBPS SO IX main admit card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the download call letter link.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on the ‘Download main exam call letter for Specialist Officer’ link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 5: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 6: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

Video | Sitharaman: Cooperative banks to face tighter regulation norms

The recruitment examination will be conducted for the posts of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd