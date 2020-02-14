IBPS SO interview call letter: Steps to download

IBPS interview call letter at ibps.in (Representational Image) IBPS interview call letter at ibps.in (Representational Image)

IBPS SO interview call letter: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card or call letter for the specialist officer (SO) interview. Candidates can download at the official website — ibps.in. It is mandatory to bring a copy of admit card to the interview hall.

The total marks allotted for interview are 100. To pass the round, candidates need to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks and for the reserved category candidates, the score should be 35 per cent. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time and date of interview is mentioned in the call letter.

IBPS SO interview call letter: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the official website, click on the admit card link scrolling in the important news section

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the main exam as well as the interview. The main will have 80 per cent weightage and interview will have 20 per cent weightage. It is also mandatory to clear both interview and main exam separately.

While interview candidates also need to bring their original documents for verification from call letter, date of birth, passport sized images, educational mark sheet to reserved category certificates.

