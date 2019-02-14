IBPS SO Interview call letter released, download till March 2

IBPS SO Interview call letter: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter for the Specialist Officer recruitment. The candidates who have cleared the Mains examination now have to appear for the interview round.

Advertising

The call letter is available at the official website, ibps.in. The candidates can download the call letter till March 2, 2019.

IBPS SO interview admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card ’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates have to produce original identity proof bearing the name as it appears on the online application form/ call letter and submit a photocopy of the same along with examination call letter as well as the Interview call letter while attending the interview, according to official notification.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.