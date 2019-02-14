Toggle Menu
IBPS SO Interview call letter released, download till March 2https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ibps-so-interview-call-letter-released-ibps-in-5584598/

IBPS SO Interview call letter released, download till March 2

IBPS SO Interview call letter: The call letter is available at the official website, ibps.in. The candidates can download the call letter till March 2

ibps so, ibps, ibps so mains admit card, ibps so mains admit card 2019, ibps main admit card, ibps mains hall ticket
IBPS SO Interview call letter: The candidates can download the hall ticket till March 2

IBPS SO Interview call letter: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter for the Specialist Officer recruitment. The candidates who have cleared the Mains examination now have to appear for the interview round.

The call letter is available at the official website, ibps.in. The candidates can download the call letter till March 2, 2019.

IBPS SO interview admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card ’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates have to produce original identity proof bearing the name as it appears on the online application form/ call letter and submit a photocopy of the same along with examination call letter as well as the Interview call letter while attending the interview, according to official notification.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected. 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP police constable results 2019: When and where to check
2 Hiring in Air Force: IAF to hold recruitment rally in Madhya Pradesh from February 17
3 PNB recruitment 2019: Apply online for 325 vacancies, documents needed for registration