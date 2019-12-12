IBPS SO admit cards 2020 released at ibps.in: How to download

Candidates can download the hall tickets using their registration number and password. (Representational Image) Candidates can download the hall tickets using their registration number and password. (Representational Image)

IBPS SO admit cards 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the Specialist Officers admit cards 2020. Candidates can download the hall tickets using their registration number and password. The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 28, 29, 2019.

The total number of vacant posts is 1,163. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will have a total of 150 questions and the time duration will be two hours.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for the posts of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

IBPS SO admit cards 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘IBPS SO admid cards’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Enter the details asked like registration number and password and click on submit.

Step 5: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download the admit cards for future reference.

Read | Common Eligibility Test for UPSC, SSC, IBPS exams: Centre

IBPS SO 2020 preliminary exam pattern:

The online preliminary exam will consist of 50 questions each for English Language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and General Awareness (50 marks). The total time duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd