IBPS SO admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download

IBPS SO admit card available at ibps.in. Representational image/ file

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the specialist officers admit cards 2020. Candidates can download the hall tickets using their registration number and password at ibps.in. The preliminary exam will be held between December 26 and 27.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for the posts of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

IBPS SO admit cards 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘IBPS SO admit cards’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Enter the details asked like registration number and password and click on submit.

Step 5: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download the admit cards for future reference.

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 questions and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

Here are some participating banks — Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd