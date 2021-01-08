IBPS SO admit card 2020 released: Check steps to download, exam pattern

IBPS SO admit card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the specialist officer (SO) Main exam at its official website, ibps.in. The exam will be held amid social distancing norms. Candidates will have to wear masks compulsorily. Gloves, personal transparent water bottles, and sanitizers will also be allowed.

“A Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show the candidate’s risk factor. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smart phone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect,” the official notice said.

IBPS SO admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link

Step 3: On the new page, click on the call letter link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, download

IBPS SO admit card 2020: Main exam pattern

The online main exam will be held for the posts of a law officer, IT officer, agriculture field officer, HR/personnel officer, and marketing officer will consist of objective tests for 60 marks. Online Main Examination for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of Objective and Descriptive Test.

Both the objective and descriptive tests will be conducted online. Candidates will have to answer the descriptive test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of the objective test, a descriptive test will be administered. The total time for the objective and descriptive tests will be one hour and the total marks are 60. The tests will have separate timing for objective and descriptive tests.