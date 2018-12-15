IBPS SO prelims admit card 2018 released, download at ibps.in

IBPS SO prelims admit card 2018: The admit cards for the specialist officer cadre posts has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who wish to download for these posts can do so from the official website — ibps.in. The IBPS SO call letters are available online from December 14 to December 30. IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam on December 29 and 30.

Advertising

The result is expected to release in January and the successful candidates will be able to download the hall tickets for the main online exam in the same. IBPS SO main is expected to be held on January 27, 2019.

IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the download call letter link.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on ‘ Download Preliminary exam call letter for Specialist Officer’ link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

READ | IBPS SO prelims from December 29: Check syllabus in detail

Advertising

Step 5: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 6: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

In a note, IBPS has directed the aspirants to bring their call letter along with a photo identity proof in original and a photocopy with you when you come to the venue for the examination. Candidates have to write their roll number and registration number on the photocopy of photo identity proof.

IBPS SO 2018 selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 question and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.