IBPS SO 2022 application process begins, apply for 710 posts

IBPS SO recruitment 2022: The application process for the specialist officer (SPL XII) has started today by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The IBPS SO 2022 application form link is available on the official website ibps.in. As per the IBPS SO notification 2022, the candidates can fill out the application form and submit the fees till November 21, 2022. They are allowed to print their application fees by December 1.

The call letters for SO exam will release next month and the IBPS SO prelims examination is scheduled to held on December 24 and 31, 2022. The result will release in January and online main exam will be held on January 29.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website ibps.in.

Step 2: Click the “CRP Specialist Officer” section flashing on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open. Click the “Common recruitment process for Specialist Officer – XII” link

Step 4: Then, click the link that reads “click here to apply online for Common recruitment process for CRP – SPL- XII” and then “Click here for New Registration” link.

Step 5: Enter the required details like name etc to complete the IBPS SO registration form 2022

Step 6: Upload your scanned photograph and signature and other documents.

Step 7: Pay the IBPS SO 2022 application fee

Step 8: Download the IBPS SO application form 2022 and take a printout for your records.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

IT Officer (Scale-I) 44

Agriculture Officer (Scale-I) 516

Marketing Office (Scale-I) 100

Law Officer (Scale-I) 10

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) 15

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I) 25

Total: 710

The application fees for the IBPS SO 2022 for the category SC/ST/PWD/EXSM is Rs 175 and for other categories, it is Rs 850. Applicants who successfully fill and submit the IBPS SO application form will be able to download their call letter or the admit card.