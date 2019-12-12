IBPS SO 2020 application process begins: Vacancies for 1163 posts, check details

IBPS SO 2020 applications: The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 28, 29. (Representation Image) IBPS SO 2020 applications: The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 28, 29. (Representation Image)

IBPS SO 2020 application forms: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification regarding the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so from the official website, ibps.in. There are vacancies for 1163 Specialist Officer posts.

Meanwhile, the preliminary exam results for IBPS PO/ MT has been released last week. The online application process will begin from November 6 and will be closed on November 26, 2019. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 28, 29.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for the posts of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Important dates:

Application process begins- November 6, 2019

Last date to apply- November 26, 2019

Preliminary online exam- December 28 and 29, 2019

Main online exam- January 25, 2020

Admit card for Main exam: February 2020

Eligibility:

– The age of the candidates must be at least 20 years and not more than 30 years

– Candidates should have the required educational qualifications for their respective posts.

IBPS SO 2020 selection process:

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 questions and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

IBPS SO 2020 preliminary exam pattern:

In the two-hour long paper, 50 questions each will be asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry.

Steps to apply for IBPS SO 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website for IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for online application (once it has been released).

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the application.

Step 4: Download the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The candidates can apply through the website- ibps.in till November 26, 2019.

Here are some participating organisations: Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra

