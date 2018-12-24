IBPS RRB VII officer scale 1 score released, check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB VII officer scale 1 score: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card for the officers scale I examinations. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the scores through the official website, ibps.in.

The result was declared last week. The examination was conducted on September 30 for recruitment to 3,312 vacancies.

IBPS RRB VII officer scale 1 score 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS RRB officer scale I, II, III scores.

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Scores will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

For the post of office assistant (Multipurpose), marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for final merit list while in case of officer scale I, marks obtained in the interview and main will be considered for preparing the list.

