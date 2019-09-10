IBPS RRB Prelims result, Mains exam date postponed

IBPS RRB result, Mains exam date: After declaring the provisional result for the recruitment exam held to hire for the post of office assistant, officer scale I, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the declaration of the final result.

Advertising

The result and subsequently the Mains exam schedule has been revised, as per an official circular. The result behind the delay, however, is not revealed by the IBPS. The official notice further stated that the revised schedule will soon be displayed at the official website, ibps.in.

In video| Why is the Indian economy slowing down?

Candidates need to undergo a training period on completion of which they will be placed in respective offices.

Those who clear the preliminary exam and mains will be called for the interview round. The latter consists of 100 marks. The interview will be coordinated by the nodal regional rural banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.