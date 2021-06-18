IBPS RRB 2021: Vacancies increased for PO, clerk posts

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on June 7 released IBPS RRB 2021 notification for the recruitment of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officers Scale-I, II & III in different in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). A total of 11,687 vacancies were notified by the board. In a new notification, IBPS has increased the number of vacancies to 12,958.

The vacancies for the post of office assistants (multipurpose) have been increased from 6,101 to 6,888 and for officer scale I from 4,257 to 4.716 posts. Candidates can visit the official website to check the new vacancy distribution.

The registration process began on June 8 and will continue till June 28. Candidates can apply online at http://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-x/. The provision allotment of provisional allotment (for officers scale I, II, III and office assistants) is likely to be announced by January 2022.

For the posts of officers, scale-I and office assistant (multi-purpose) the examination will be two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, preliminary and main. For the post of office assistant (multi-purpose), candidates who will qualify in the preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination.

The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for recruitment of Group-A officers (scale-I, II & III) and group B -office assistant (multipurpose) will be conducted by the IBPS tentatively in August and September/October 2021.