IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: What is the difference between officer scale and office assistant profiles?

The IBPS RRB exam is conducted every year for selection to the post of both IBPS RRB assistant and IBPS RRB officer cadre in the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) across the country. In 2018, 6.66 lakh people appeared for the RRB office assistant level exam and 5.11 lakh aspirants appeared for the officer level exam. This year, the prelims level examination will start from August 3, 2019. As per the recent IBPS RRB notification 2019 notification, there are a total of 9000+ vacancies announced for different posts in the gramin bank.

The IBPS has released for IBPS RRB office assistant, IBPS RRB Officer scale-I, scale-II, and scale-III. Before aspirants start their exam preparation, it is essential that they understand the nature of work that they will have to undergo after selection.

Job profile of IBPS RRB officer scale-I

After selection as a scale-I officer in the Regional rural banks (RRBs), candidates need to undergo a training period, that is, a probation period. On completion of this period, candidates are placed as assistant managers in the respective banks.

Their job role ranges from day-to-day retail banking operations, loan disbursement, monitoring credit portfolio, to NPA recovery, audit report preparation, etc. Candidates may also need to manage single window operations and check cash receipts, cash payments/ verification, etc.

The IBPS RRB officer scale-I needs to focus mainly on the agricultural and allied fields, for the betterment of the rural economy. S/he needs to keep a check on regular loan repayment so that the agriculture loans of their branch do not turn into a non-paying assest or NPA. The candidates need to be very careful while performing these tasks, in order to avoid any irregularity or frauds.

Job Profile of IBPS RRB Office Assistant

The hierarchy of lower level management starts with the RRB office assistant post. This is mostly a desk job. The office assistants in IBPS RRBs have to take up various tasks including opening account, cash transactions, passbook printing, fund/ balance transfers, payment withdrawals, handle cash counters, etc. An office Assistant is usually the first point of contact in banks and thus the candidates are usually involved in a lot of customer interaction.

One of the major tasks of RRB office assistants is to cater to the requirement of rural masses. This involves listening to the financial queries faced by farmers, who are usually the customers of these banks and provide them with proper solutions for the same.

IBPS RRB recruitment: Salary

Officer Scale-I: For new recruits under officer scale-I, the in-hand salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 at 100% DA. The officers in IBPS RRB draw salaries almost comparable with most of the national banks of the country. After selection as IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, candidates will have to undergo a training period of two years, also called as a probation period. Under this period, selected candidates receive a fixed amount of salary, which is usually less as compared to the normal pay. After successful completion of the probation periods, the candidates are promoted to the post of an assistant manager in the bank.

Work pressure and stress in IBPS RRB officer scale-I is comparatively lesser than other commercial banks of the country. Employees have a decent work-life balance. Also, there is a high possibility of home postings in this sector. Candidates are eligible for 100 per cent DA. The cost of living is usually low in case of IBPS RRB officer scale-I post since posting is usually in rural areas.

There are several exchange programs, where the employees of IBPS RRBs are deputed to other government departments for work. Hence, candidates get a chance to showcase their expertise in the work that has been allotted to them.

Officer assistant: The in-hand salary of IBPS RRB office assistant varies from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. This salary may vary for different organizations. The new recruits will also be entitled to 100% dearness allowance.

IBPS RRB office assistant profile is the starting step of the lower management level of RRBs. Candidates after selection need to undergo a training/probation period of one year.

Work Pressure in IBPS RRB Office Assistant post is comparatively less as compared to similar posts of other nationalized banks.

The post of IBPS RRB Office Assistant offers a lot of scope for further career development. Working hours are usually fixed for the post of IBPS RRB Office Assistant. Home posting is one of the best benefits of IBPS RRB office assistant post

— The author is the academic head, banking exams, Gradeup.

