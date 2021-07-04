IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit cards to be released on July 9

The IBPS RRB training is expected to be conducted from July 19 to July 25. File.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to release IBPS RRB admit card for pre-exam training on July 9. The IBPS RRB admit Card 2021 will be released on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS had said in the job notice that the pre-exam training will only be held if it is safe and possible to conduct it due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centres,” the official notice read.

The list of centres includes Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Varanasi, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana, Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.

The training is expected to be conducted from July 19 to July 25. After the pre-exam training, the IBPS admit cards for the RRB preliminary exam will be released. The exact dates of the exam have not been announced by the IBPS.