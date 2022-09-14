scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022 declared: How to check

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022: The recruitment process for RRB PO has three steps that are Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination & Interview.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022, Education Desk, ibps.in, Mains Examination of Probation Officer, ScorecardFor further information candidates can visit the official website-ibps.in. (Representational Image/ unsplash.com)

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today declared the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022  on its official website- ibps.in. The IBPS RRB PO exam was conducted on August 20 and 21. The candidates can check their IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 by logging in with their credentials on the official website-ibps.in.

The result link will remain active till September 20. IBPS will soon release the individual marks scored by the candidates. Qualified candidates will now appear in the mains exam.

How to Check IBPS RRB PO Result 2022:

Step 1 -Go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Gujarat pipped Maharashtra to win Vedanta-Foxconn’s $22 billion...Premium
How Gujarat pipped Maharashtra to win Vedanta-Foxconn’s $22 billion...
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

Step 2-Click on IBPS RRB result 2022 provisional allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3-Fill the login details and your result will be show on the screen.

Step 4-Check the result.

Step 5-Download and print the result for future use.

Read |IBPS RRB Clerk 2022: Prelims score cards released at ibps.in; check how to download

The final result of IBPS RRB PO 2022 takes into account the total score of the Mains Exam plus the Interview Process. The generated merit list decides the selection.Candidates who are mentioned in the merit list are provided with the appointment letter by the Bank of their preference.The recruitment process for RRB PO has three steps that are Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination & Interview.

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:49:09 pm
Next Story

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his connection with Sidharth Shukla: ‘Wo bohot aadar karta tha…’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement