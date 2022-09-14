IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022 declared: How to check

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today declared the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 on its official website- ibps.in. The IBPS RRB PO exam was conducted on August 20 and 21. The candidates can check their IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 by logging in with their credentials on the official website-ibps.in.

The result link will remain active till September 20. IBPS will soon release the individual marks scored by the candidates. Qualified candidates will now appear in the mains exam.

How to Check IBPS RRB PO Result 2022:

Step 1 -Go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

Step 2-Click on IBPS RRB result 2022 provisional allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3-Fill the login details and your result will be show on the screen.

Step 4-Check the result.

Step 5-Download and print the result for future use.

The final result of IBPS RRB PO 2022 takes into account the total score of the Mains Exam plus the Interview Process. The generated merit list decides the selection.Candidates who are mentioned in the merit list are provided with the appointment letter by the Bank of their preference.The recruitment process for RRB PO has three steps that are Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination & Interview.