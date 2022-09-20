IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecards released; how to download

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the scorecards of candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam 2022. Candidates can check their scores at the official website – ibps.in

The result was declared on September 12. Qualified candidates will now appear in the main exam. Candidates should remember that the scorecards for IBPS RRB prelims exams will only be available for download till September 30.

How to Check IBPS RRB PO Result 2022:

Step 1 -Go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in

Step 2-Click on IBPS RRB result 2022 provisional allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3-Fill the login details and your result will be show on the screen.

Step 4-Check the result.

Step 5-Download and print the result for future use.

The final result of IBPS RRB PO 2022 takes into account the total score of the Mains Exam plus the Interview Process. The generated merit list decides the selection.Candidates who are mentioned in the merit list are provided with the appointment letter by the Bank of their preference.The recruitment process for RRB PO has three steps that are Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination & Interview.